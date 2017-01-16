



Timothy Long Inducted in to

OAI Alumni Hall of Fame!

Former Holdenville Resident

Son of Fred and Stella Long

TIM IS PICTURED WITH SPECIAL FRIENDS AT THE INAUGURATION. Shown left to right are: HHS graduate and member of the 2016 OAI Foundation Board of Directors, Jeff Greenlee; HHS graduate and former OAI Board of Directors member, Linda Burton Gibbs; Tim and his mother Stella Long; and long time friend HHS graduate Karen Brewer Anderson. The Anderson family attended the Barnard Memorial United Methodist Church with the Longs for many years and their son Mike was a classmate of Timothy’s.

The Tribune is available in print and now online.



