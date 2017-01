HELEN LINDSEY HOSTED THE ANNUAL HOLDENVILLE MOTHERS CLUB CHRISTMAS DINNER AND EVERYONE HAD A GREAT TIME. Those attending were: (seated) Helen Lindsey, Fleta Coppedge, Shirley Harkey, Ina Reams, Sandy McMurtrey. (standing) Sharon Dilday, Jo Horne, Carol Reich, Betty Johnson, June Justice, Lindsey Fechter and Tammy White.

The Tribune is available in print and now online.