



Bea Price Honored on 100th Birthday!

A century of life, love, faith and happiness.

BEA IS SHOWN WITH HER DAUGHTERS AND GRANDDAUGHTERS (LEFT TO RIGHT) Joy Niles, Roberta Jeffrey, Barbara Fowler, Melba Loftis, (Bea), Mildred Proctor, Nancy Adcock and Dianna Voigt. As you can see, Bea’s girls are wearing their aprons she made especially for them. Bea has made many aprons and given them to ladies with a poem as her ministry. She has touched a lot of lives, including mine (Dayna). I love my apron and I always think of Bea when I wear it.

